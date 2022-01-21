Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 784,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $126.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

