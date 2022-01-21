International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.32) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

IAG stock opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.11. The firm has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

