International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.75

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 737615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Seaways by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

