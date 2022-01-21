Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

