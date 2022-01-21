Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.77 ($3.15).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

