IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.85. IntriCon shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 8,861 shares changing hands.

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 million, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

