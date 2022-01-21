Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $290.00. The stock had previously closed at $292.73, but opened at $278.00. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $272.75, with a volume of 54,516 shares.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.72.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.