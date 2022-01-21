Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:IVCBU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 24th. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IVCBU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.15.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.