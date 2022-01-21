IQE (LON:IQE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.95

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.95 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.55 ($0.42), with a volume of 1883988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.44).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. cut their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQE from GBX 60 ($0.82) to GBX 50 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get IQE alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £245.43 million and a P/E ratio of -305.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($10,369.76).

About IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.