iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000.

IGOV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

