iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 590,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,842,000 after acquiring an additional 549,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.97 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

