iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 665.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

