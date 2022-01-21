Isiklar Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.40 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $550,512.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

