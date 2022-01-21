ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITMPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.31.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

