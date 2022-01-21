Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.39

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.22, with a volume of 320559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.08.

IVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.