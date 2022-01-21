J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of J & J Snack Foods worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

