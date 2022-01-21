Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.09. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

