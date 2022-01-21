Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAMF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.86.

BATS JAMF opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

