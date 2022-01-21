Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

JBI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 556,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,434. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.