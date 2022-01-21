Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 437,434 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,744,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

