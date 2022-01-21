JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.09

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 4783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Several research firms have commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

