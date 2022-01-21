JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 547.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815 ($11.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.27) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 194.65 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 510.09. The firm has a market cap of £10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

