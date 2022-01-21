Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for State Street in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

STT stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.