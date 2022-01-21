Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

