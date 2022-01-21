Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

