Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elbit Systems Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Elbit Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

ESLT opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $182.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

