Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Siltronic AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now expects that the company will earn $11.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2023 earnings at $14.36 EPS.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic stock opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $144.11 and a 52-week high of $162.80.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

