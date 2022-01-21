Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.81 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.52.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $463.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.86. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

