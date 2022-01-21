Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

