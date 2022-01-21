Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.51) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JET2. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

JET2 opened at GBX 1,277.50 ($17.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 916.60 ($12.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,181.20.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($14.33), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,446,991.40).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

