John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.72

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.72 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.46). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.38), with a volume of 396,578 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNZS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.15) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.15) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.72. The company has a market capitalization of £294.99 million and a PE ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

