Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $233,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $166.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

