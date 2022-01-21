JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in JOYY by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66,756 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JOYY by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

