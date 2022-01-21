JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.34 and last traded at $61.34. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.08% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

