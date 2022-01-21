JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.79 ($117.94).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €96.83 ($110.03) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.