JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $605.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 56.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $567.70.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $121.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.68. 811,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $605.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

