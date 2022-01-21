JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $107.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASH. Argus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

