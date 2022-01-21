JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $188.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $436.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

