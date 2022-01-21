JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.16) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

LMP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 310 ($4.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.89) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.48) to GBX 283 ($3.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.68) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 277.25 ($3.78).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 268.60 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.03. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.92). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.70), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,479,055.81).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

