JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,655.50 ($49.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market capitalization of £93.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,909.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,995.73.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

