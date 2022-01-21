JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

NYSE JPM opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

