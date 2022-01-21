JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $69.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.15.

RUN stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

