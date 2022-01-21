Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

JUST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday.

JUST stock opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.74. The stock has a market cap of £949.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

