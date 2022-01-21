K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $185.74

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.74 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.22). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.22), with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £71.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £44,250 ($60,376.59). Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,585,000 over the last quarter.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

