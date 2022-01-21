Kalmar (KALM) Price Hits $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $72,505.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00056062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.40 or 0.07222647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,379.53 or 0.99950096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063380 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,234 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

