KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

