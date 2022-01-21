KBC Group NV Buys 1,275 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after buying an additional 3,073,138 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 132.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,964,000 after buying an additional 1,664,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

NYSE EQH opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.