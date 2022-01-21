KBC Group NV Buys 7,110 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 166.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Greif were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of GEF opened at $61.16 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

