KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

