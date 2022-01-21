KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

